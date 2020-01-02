Home States Tamil Nadu

No action taken by authorities despite illegal axing of trees in research centre near Coimbatore

Sources in the centre have alleged that two seven-year-old trees were axed and the miscreants had also attempted to axe four other trees.

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, SACON

The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even after cutting down of seven sandalwood trees on 55-acre premises of The Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) here in the last one year, forest department and Thadagam police are yet to take steps to curb the illegal activity, sources in the centre have alleged.

In the last two days, two seven-year-old trees were axed and the miscreants had also attempted to axe four other trees, they said, adding that the miscreants have frequented the centre and discarded the leftover wood considering the smaller size.

"In the last one year a total seven trees were axed from our premises. While five trees were axed till October 2019, no attempts were made in November. The miscreants have targeted the trees in the last few days in December," a source said.

Stating that backside of the centre is not fenced with a compound wall, the source said that security personnel have been deployed to guard the place. "There has been instances of a few miscreants being chased away by the guards," the source said.

Despite several complaints to Thadagam police station, the source alleged that the police refused to register FIR. "Our director of the centre has been sending letters to Coimbatore forest department seeking to strengthen vigilance inside the premises. But no action has been taken," the source alleged.

When contacted, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division D Venkatesh said that the department has not received any complaints from SACON. "If such activities are reported in reserve forest, we will visit the premises immediately and take over the remains of sandalwood and send them to Salem depot. If it happens in patta land, it is up to the police department to take action," he said. 

