Tamil Nadu local body polls: Candidate attacked by cops after attempting to tear off ballot papers

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A woman Independent candidate for Lalgudi union councillor post was assaulted by women police officials deployed in the counting centre. It is said that the candidate, C Selva Rani, insisted officials to stop the counting process for ward number 20 and attempted to tear ballot papers.

Earlier, Rani had submitted a petition with the district collector seeking re-polling, as her symbol was found to be missing in the ballot paper. During the polling process which was held on December 30th, Rani found that few booth slips issued in a polling centre did not have her symbol.

Accusing the returning officials for not taking action action despite complaining about the issue, Rani submitted a petition with the district collector S Sivarasu, demanding re-election in her ward. Despite her complaint not being heeded, the counting process started off for her ward.

An enraged Rani barged into the counting room and insisted the officials to stop the counting process for 20th ward and demanded for a re-election. As the officials neglected her demands, an enraged Selva Rani attempted to tear the ballot paper after which police personnel deployed in the premises rushed into the counting area and attempted to escort her from the premises during which they broke into a tussle with her.

As the situation got intense, the cops assaulted Selva Rani by slapping her multiple times, and to pacify her the cops forced towards the wall. Later the cops escorted her out of the counting centre. Police sources said that based on the complaint filed by the returning officer, cases are to be booked against her.

Lalgudi BDO Rajamohan said that once the issue was raised, we checked the polled votes and found that only four slips were missing with their symbol. As it was identified, they were removed only after all the other slips were cross-checked and hence, the election process was resumed. Apparently, the four ballot slips had inter-changed with ones in the preceding ward.