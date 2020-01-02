Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu thief targetting women on buses lands behind bars

The woman, who is known for incapacitating victims by offering them anaesthetics mixed sweets, allegedly robbed the woman six months back.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHI: A 50-year-old woman identified the criminal who was trying to rob her again using the same modus-operandi on Wednesday. The woman, who is known for incapacitating victims by offering them anaesthetics mixed sweets, allegedly robbed the woman six months back.

Police sources said that S Parvathi (50) of Thanjavur boarded a bus to Coimbatore at the central bus stand on 27th June 2019. At that time, a 45-year-old woman started talking to her. During the conversation, the unidentified woman offered sweets to Parvathi, who after taking some bites fell unconscious. When Parvathi woke up she found her 8 sovereign thali chain missing. The woman who sat near her was missing too. On Thursday, almost six months after the incident, Parvathi boarded a bus to Paladam.

She saw the same woman who allegedly robbed her earlier. After several minutes, Parvathi cautioned the people on the bus and caught the woman red-handed. Later, the suspect was booked for robbery. Police identified her as S Rani (45) of Namakkal district. Explaining her modus operandi, they said that Rani used to target passengers (mostly women above 50 years) who were travelling alone. She would sit near the person and start a conversation. Once the target starts speaking, Rani would offer anaesthetics mixed sweets.

