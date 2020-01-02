Third time lucky: Octogenarian wins panchayat president poll in TN's Melur 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Eighty-year-old A Veerammal has won the village panchayat president polls by 195 votes in Arittapatti panchayat of Melur block.

Having contested and lost twice in previous elections, the octogenarian finally tasted success this time.

Right from the morning, she was leading the other seven candidates who contested against her. Later in the afternoon, she was declared the winner and the certificate was handed over to her by the Returning Officer.

Veerammal said she wanted to dedicate the victory to the youngsters of the panchayat.

"Solving the water scarcity and improving farming in the panchayat is my primary goal," she added.

Of the 420 village panchayat president posts in the district, 26 have won unopposed. While there were 36 village panchayat president posts vacant in Melur block, 141 candidates contested the polls that were held during the first phase on December 27.