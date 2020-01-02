Women nabbed in Tiruchy while trying to rob former victim in a bus

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A woman identified a thief who had robbed her six months ago and was trying to do the same again using the same modus-operandi on Wednesday. 45-year-old S Rani of Namakkal district is known for incapacitating victims by offering them anaesthetic-mixed sweets.

Police sources said that S Parvathi (50) of Thanjavur boarded a bus to Coimbatore at the central bus stand on 27th June 2019 after which she met the accused and started talking to her. During the conversation, Rani offered sweets to Parvathi, who after taking some bites fell unconscious.

When Parvathi woke up she found her 8 sovereign thali chain missing. The woman who sat near her was missing too. On Thursday, almost six months after the incident, Parvathi boarded a bus to Paladam for visiting a relative's house when she saw the same woman who had allegedly robbed her earlier.

After several minutes, Parvathi cautioned the people on the bus and caught the woman red-handed and handed her over to Cantonment police officials. Later, the suspect was booked for robbery.

Explaining her modus operandi, police said that Rani used to target passengers (mostly women above 50

years) who were travelling alone. She would sit near the person and start a conversation. Once the target started speaking, Rani would offer anaesthetics mixed sweets.