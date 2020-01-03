Home States Tamil Nadu

Delays hit counting exercise; candidates, cadre claim CCTV cameras disabled in Dharmapuri

Taking exception to the delay, DMK staged a protest before Salem Collectorate in the afternoon.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Staff on duty counting of votes at a centre near Omalur toll gate on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Counting of votes polled in two phases of rural local body elections took place on Thursday across several centres in Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Salem, even as complaints of delay in counting surfaced in many centres. In Salem district, results for 72 out of 288 panchayat union councillor posts were announced till 7 pm.  At Thalavaipatti counting centre, 60 out of 150 government staff engaged in the exercise complained of not receiving morning breakfast even after 10.30 am. Counting was delayed after the staff protested by stalling their work, which was resumed only after food was supplied on official intervention. 

The party cadre led by Salem west district secretary SR Sivalingam, east district in-charge Veerapandi A Raja and MP Parthiban also staged a dharna and alleged that the results in favour of their party were deliberately withheld.

After police intervention, the cadre submitted a petition to the Collector. In Namakkal district, the Collector K Megraj told TNIE that the counting exercise is expected to continue on Friday. In Tiruchengode union, poll officials declared 96 out of 116 postal votes invalid. Till 8 pm, results of a total of 112 panchayat ward members were declared. AIADMK was leading in most of the seats till 9 pm. 

In Dharmapuri, members of political parties and candidates alleged that counting exercise in some centres was initiated after a three-hour delay and CCTV cameras in the counting centres were disabled deliberately. Even as serious allegations were levelled against election officials, candidates, political parties and journalists were allegedly kept in dark despite several requests seeking explanations. However, when TNIE requested clarification, Collector S Malarvizhi denied allegations and said CCTV cameras were functioning in all counting centres.

“Delay in the election was because the agents required clarification. Since we cannot close the counting without satisfying them, the exercise was delayed,” the Collector said in a text message.  “Though officials received ballot boxes by 8 am, they did not begin counting. No explanation was given for the delay. We had no other choice but to wait. The first round of election results were announced only at noon after the counting began at 11 am,” many political party members alleged.

In Palacode counting centre, cadre in alliance with the DMK stopped the exercise twice due to absence of their booth agents. The DMK cadre also alleged that CCTV cameras were not present in Samanur panchayat counting centre

Comments





