Draw of lots decides winner in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Counting was slow as paper ballots were used. The process commenced at 8 am sharp and strong rooms were opened in the presence of representatives of political parties. A Pazhani, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, in-charge of the centre, said counting would go on through the night and complete results would be available on Friday.

Meanwhile, as results for village panchayat presidents were announced, victorious candidates emerged from the counting centre to be greeted by supporters garlands and in some instances, crackers were burst. Two candidates who contested for the post of village panchayat president of Mathur East in Thanjavur union secured 409 votes each. A draw of lots was held and Manjula, who contested on hand roller symbol, was declared elected.