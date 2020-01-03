Five Tenkasi villages reunite with Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The amendments to the Government Order (G.O.) issued for the bifurcation of the combined Tirunelveli district has helped five villages of Tenkasi reunite with Tirunelveli district.

According to the amended G.O., Pallakkal, Pananjadi, Rengasamudram, Idaikal (1) and Idaikal (2) have been detached from Tenkasi Taluk of Tenkasi district and attached with Ambasamudram Taluk of Tirunelveli district.

The firka headquarters of these villages has been changed from Alwarkurichi to Ambasamudram.

"Since these villages are part of Alangulam Assembly segment and in proximity to Tenkasi town compared to Tirunelveli, they were attached with Tenkasi. However, the residents found it difficult to reach Tenkasi taluk headquarters as it is 40 kms away, whereas Ambasamudram taluk headquarters is 5 kms off. Hence, the amendments were made based on the recommendation of Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration," the G.O. said.

It may be recalled that the residents of these villages had staged a series of protests demanding reunion with Tirunelveli district. As a part of their protests, they did not send their children to schools and colleges on December 4.

Post the amendment, the extent of Tirunelveli district has increased to 3865.45 sq km and the population is pegged at 16,81,107; the Tenkasi district is now spread over 2893.05 sq km with a population of 13,91,773.

While 246 revenue villages and 221 village panchayats fall under Tenkasi, Tirunelveli district has 370 revenue villages and 204 village panchayats under its jurisdiction.