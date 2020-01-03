Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court grants anticipatory bail to AMMK candidate booked for 'casteist' remarks

The petitioner SVSP Manickaraja, who is the Election Wing State Secretary of AMMK, contested for the post of President of Kadambur Village Panchayat.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to an AMMK candidate in a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste community during local body election campaign in Thoothukudi.

According to the prosecution, the Kayathar police registered a case against him under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint by one Ponnulakshmi, a DMDK candidate, that Manickaraja abused her by referring to her caste name during an election campaign in Kayathar last week.

Apprehending arrest in the case, Manickaraja approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the case, noted that Ponnulakshmi has sent a letter to the police expressing her willingness to drop the charges against the petitioner.

Perusing the video recording of the petitioner's campaign speech, he opined, "In the heat of election campaign, he (the petitioner) had displayed an element of sarcasm. It cannot, however, be called as an abuse."

Pointing out the contentions of the petitioner's counsel that mere reference to caste name in public place would not amount to abuse, the judge held that 'the provisions of the SC/ST Act is not made out in the case', albeit adding that the said observation would not have a bearing on the investigation by police.

The judge granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner, with directions that at the time of surrendering before the lower court he has to file an affidavit expressing 'unconditional apology and regret' for his action and that he would refrain from making such comments in future.

