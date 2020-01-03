Nellai Kannan placed under judicial custody

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Tamil orator Nellai Kannan was placed in judicial custody till January 13 by the Judicial Magistrate on Thursday. According to sources, Nellai Kannan (75) from Tirunelveli was arrested on Wednesday and was taken for medical examination in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.



After a series of tests, the police produced him before the Judicial Magistrate I. Then, Kannan was taken to Palayamkottai Central Prison and later on Thursday, he was transferred to Salem Prison. Meanwhile, Advocate Bramma petitioned a bail for Kannan at the Tirunelveli District Court.

Leaders flay arrest

Political parties have condemned his arrest and demanded he be released immediately and case against him withdrawn. In a release, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said though he did not support Kannan’s remarks, the BJP cadre wanted to take revenge as Kannan had been exposing BJP and Sangh Parivar in his speeches. TNCC president KS Alagiri noted that no action was taken against Seeman for his remarks against Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination but Kannan was arrested immediately.