Protests mar counting in Tiruvannamalai, cop dies on duty

Poll workers carrying ballot boxes into the counting room;

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Counting of votes for the rural local body elections was delayed at several counting centres in Tiruvannamalai district due to protests. Meanwhile, a police Special Sub-Inspector died while on duty at a centre in the temple town. In Arni pancahayat union, a section of the staff drafted for counting work resorted to a flash stir alleging that they were not provided with adequate facilities. They also complained that food and water were not supplied to them. However, after a delay of about half an hour, the vote counting began in the centre located in the premises of Subramania Shastri Higher Secondary School, sources said.

police personnel tightening security in and around Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Cheyyar of Tiruvannamalai district; officials counting the votes for the local body polls | S Dinesh

At the centre in Polur, the counting process was delayed by 90 minutes due to various reasons such as late entry of candidates’ agents. In Cheyyar, the counting did not begin at the scheduled time as keys to the box, in which postal votes had been stashed, went missing, sources said, adding the box was opened by breaking the lock. In Tiruvannamalai town, vote counting commenced after initial delay at the counting centres in Danish Mission Higher Secondary School, which is the centre for Tiruvannamalai panchayat union, and Shanmuga Industries Higher Secondary School, the centre for Thurinjapuram union, due to staff’s protest.

Special SI dies on duty
In Tiruvannamalai, a police special sub-inspector (SSI) died while on duty at a counting centre located at Shanmuga Industries Higher Secondary School. Murugadoss (55) complained of chest pain before collapsing, a police officer said. He was immediately taken to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead. Fellow policemen grieved his death.

