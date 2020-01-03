Tamil Nadu's Rural Local Bodies poll results: DMK takes lead, AIADMK trails

Home States Tamil Nadu

The counting is over in 23 districts at 11.30 a.m. and counting in rest of the four districts is likely to be over by 3 p.m. 

Published: 03rd January 2020

Counting of votes underway at Sriram Engineering College in Tiruvallur on Thursday.

Counting of votes underway at Sriram Engineering College in Tiruvallur on Thursday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The counting of votes in the Tamil Nadu rural local body elections is nearing completion on Friday with DMK and its allies establishing lead over the ruling AIADMK.

After the lead trends alternating between DMK and AIADMK alliances on Thursday, the former started gaining upper hand.

The DMK-led alliance has been increasing its tally steadily with at least 10 per cent more seats than the AIADMK-led alliance. 

The counting of votes began on Thursday morning for the two-phased elections held in 27 districts.

Of the 5,482 RLB posts which were contested on the party line,  DMK-led alliance has won over 2,500 posts, the AIADMK and its allies have got around 2,400 posts. 

Significantly, the DMK front has won over 2,300 panchayat union ward member posts and 270 district ward member posts.  On the other hand, the ruling AIADMK alliance has got 2,145 PU ward member posts and 240 district panchayat posts. 

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), the first phase saw 76.19 per cent polling, while the second phase saw 77.73 per cent turnout.

The counting is over in 23 districts at 11.30 a.m. and counting in rest of the four districts is likely to be over by 3 p.m. 

Over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the polls for 91,975 posts.

The posts include Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member, among others.

The 91,975 RLB posts for which elections were to be held, the candidates for 18,570 posts were elected unopposed and 73,405 candidates were in the fray. Of this, 67,923 posts have been contested on a non-party basis. 

(With IANS inputs)

