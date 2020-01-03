Thumping win for transwoman

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Transgender A Riya (30), who is a member of DMK for five years now, got elected as Tiruchengode panchayat union member from Karuveppampetti ward with a margin of 950 votes. After receiving a victory certificate from Tiruchengode Union Assistant Returning Officer, she thanked DMK leader M K Stalin.

“This victory has not come easy. Now that people have chosen me, I assure to resolve their issues, including water scarcity and transportation,” she added.