Youth held in Coimbatore for raping minor

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old bank staff was arrested in Selvapuram on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The RS Puram All Women Police (West) arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said that K Ram Kumar from Thillai Nagar near Selvapuram in Coimbatore city was working as a collection agent at a nationalised bank. He had befriended the 14-year-old a few months ago and they had allegedly been in a relationship. They often met when the girl was returning from school. The man is said to have raped her on multiple occasions when her parents left for work, said the police.

It was when the girl reported pain in her abdomen a few days ago that the parents came to know that she was raped. They filed a complaint. The police conducted an investigation and after the suspect confessed to have raped the girl, he was detained. On Wednesday night, the police registered a case under the provisions of POCSO and arrested him.