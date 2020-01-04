Home States Tamil Nadu

4.18 per cent of polled votes for district councillor declared invalid in Tiruchy

In Wards 8,10,11,17 and 24, it was found the victory margin was less than the rejected votes.

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TRICHY: In what may have changed the results in five of 24 wards, 35,174 recorded votes for the post of district councillor were rejected by election officials, as they were found invalid. 

The number was 4.18 per cent of the 8,39,714 votes recorded. Ballot papers are usually rejected by officials if the voter has not stamped the seal in the right manner.

“Ballot papers are rejected if the seal is not clear on which symbol it has been put. A few voters double stamp or sign or place their fingerprints though it is clearly stated this is not allowed and the vote would be declared nvalid. But voters continue with the practice due to lack of awareness,” said an election
official.

In Wards 8,10,11,17 and 24, it was found the victory margin was less than the rejected votes. In Ward 8, won by K Ramesh of AIADMK, the victory margin was by 488 votes, while 1,274 votes were rejected. In Ward 10, won by Balavinodhini, of DMK, candidate, the victory margin was 554 votes while 1,671 were rejected. 

In Ward 11, won by AIADMK candidate A Jothi the victory margin was 868 while 1,756 votes were rejected. In Ward 17, won by C Saviriammal of AIADMK, the victory margin was 280 while there were 1,847 rejected votes. In Ward 24, won by R Rajmohan of AIADMK, the victory margin was 282 votes while 1,526 were rejected. As a result, several candidates opined that had the SEC used EVMs, there
would not have been a single invalid vote.

