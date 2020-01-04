72-year-old man dies after big win in polls

PERAMBALUR: A septuagenarian who won the Panchayat President post from Adhanur Panchayat died on Friday. Manivel (72) contested in autorickshaw symbol and secured 962 votes. He won by a margin of 160 votes. It was said that he was suffering from cold, cough, and shortness of breath for the past few days. On Friday, his health deteriorated and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
