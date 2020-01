By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AMMK which faced the first election after becoming a registered political party won 94 panchayat union ward member posts though it contested in 4710 seats.

Besides, the party drew a blank in district panchayats where it contested in 498 seats. Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) which contested 364 district panchayat ward member posts and 1995 panchayat union ward member posts, could win only one panchayat union ward.