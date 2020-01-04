‘Commissioner acting out of personal enmity’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of activists and lawyers raised concerns over the alleged police highhandedness in Tamil Nadu, citing recent incidents of police defaming persons who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Senior advocate Sudha Ramalingam on Friday said, “Pakistan is not an unparliamentary or a banned word and there is no bar on Indian citizens from visiting the country or speaking to Pakistanis.”

She was referring to the City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan’s remark that the police are probing the ‘Pakistan links’ of lawyer Gayathri Khandhadai, who was detained for drawing ‘kolams’ against CAA and NRC.

Senior advocate R Vaigai accused the police commissioner of acting out of personal enmity. “Following the February 2009 violent clash between the police and lawyers inside High Court, I filed a petition at the court in which AK Viswanathan was respondent number 11.”

“Advocate Mohan, who was detained at Besant Nagar when he went to meet protesters, and Gayathri Khandhadai were co-petitioners in the case. The court had ordered suspension for Viswanathan in the case,” she added.

“In this background, the commissioner has gone to the extent of intruding into the privacy of the woman lawyer and hinting at ‘possible links to Pakistan’.

Ruing the hate comments she has been showered on social media following the commissioner’s press meet, Gayathri Khandhadai said the video evidence with the police was fabricated.

“Police claim that an elderly person had complained against us for drawing ‘kolam’. However, in the video of the incident, only a background voice is heard and no protesters were on the spot. The evidence is completely fabricated.”

As for the legal discourse, the lawyers said that they would move the court to cancel the FIR against the protesters and to make Viswanathan accountable for revealing details of a suspected link even before any investigation.

Lawyers form human chain against CAA

Chennai: As many as 150 lawyers of the Madras High Court formed a human chain on NSC Bose Road on Friday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They also read out the preamble of the Constitution to celebrate principles of secularism. Senior advocate Nalini Chidambaram and advocates NGR Prasad, Bader Sayeed, R Vaigai, K Duraisamy, T Mohan and Sudha Ramalingam among others participated in the protests.