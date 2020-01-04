Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS say results clearly show AIADMK regaining people’s support

Published: 04th January 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the lesser number of seats won by AIADMK in the elections than rival DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said the results in this elections showed clearly that the party was regaining the love and support of the people. They also vowed to work more diligently to ensure complete victory in future elections.

Thanking the electorate in Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) who had voted for AIADMK and its allies, they said, “The party has lost winning chances in Lok Sabha elections eight months ago due to various reasons; now due to the hard work of partymen and the achievements of the State government, AIADMK is regaining the love and support of people of Tamil Nadu. The results in RLBs show this.”

The leaders “We have safeguarded AIADMK to the surprise of those who have attempted to destroy the party after the death of Amma. We have wrested two Assembly constituencies from political opponents. Now, in this election, we have established the popularity of AIADMK and the political pride of ‘two leaves’ symbol. We will continue to serve the people as the above became possible only because of the achievements of the State government.”

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also thanked party functionaries and leaders of alliance parties who had worked for the victory of the alliance candidates.

