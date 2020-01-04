Local factors, not anti-incumbency...

Home States Tamil Nadu

... led to DMK’s better-than-expected performance in local body polls, say political analysts

By T Muruganandham & S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nature of the results of rural local body polls and variations across regions suggests anti-incumbency may not have been the big deciding factor, political observers say. The performance of the parties varied so much for different posts even in same district. This suggests local factors, including popularity of individual candidates. Rebels could have played a major role too.

Journalist T Koodalarasan said “Local body polls are mostly based on influence and popularity of candidates. For instance in Perambalur district, the ruling AIADMK won only one district panchayat councillor seat, out of eight whereas its alliance has won 23 union councillor seats out of 76 seats. Similarly in Ariyalur, DMK won only one district panchayat councillor seat out of 12, but the same party won 46 panchayat union councillor seats out of 113 seats.”

However, the DMK is projecting poll results as an outcome of anti-incumbency. Radhakrishan, a headquarters orator of DMK told Express, “DMK swept 19 out of 24 district panchayat councillor seats in Tiruchy only because of anti-AIADMK sentiment.” On areas where AIADMK outperformed DMK, he merely attributed it to ‘overconfidence of the candidates.’

However, AIADMK’s senior functionary and a former MP Anwar Razza strongly feels “The AIADMK has polled less votes in certain pockets of rural local bodies and Citizenship Amendment Act is one of the reasons. In areas where Muslims live in large numbers, the AIADMK could not win. Had the CAA come after elections, AIADMK would have scored 15 per cent more seats.”

In this connection, he said, knowing fully well that this act will affect the party, his son and daughter contested. “Even my relatives did not vote for them. Despite this key issue, the AIADMK has won significant number of seats because people are not dissatisfied with the present government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami,” he said.

Razza told Express he would urge party leadership to take corrective measures to assuage feelings of Muslims by declaring that National Register of Citizens will not be conducted in State.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “The results show two things: One, the AIADMK has started losing grip over rural vote bank and DMK is gaining. It is a huge setback. Two, the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act has an impact. The performance of AMMK is significant since on its own strength the party won 95 seats in panchayat union elections.”

Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy feels the results helped AIADMK regain its status as the only contender to DMK. “In the parliamentary elections, it was DMK versus other parties since AIADMK got only 18.5 per cent votes. Now, this election has revived the earlier status that it is AIADMK vs DMK and this will continue,” he said.

