Madurai family robbed of jewellery, Rs 2.8 lakh at gunpoint

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An unidentified gang robbed 170 sovereign gold jewellery and cash of Rs.2.8 lakh at gunpoint from a family in the city on December 27, 2019, during the first phase of rural local body.

The incident came to light after the victim launched a complaint to the police on Friday, with a delay of six days.

The police, who were tight-lipped on the robbery, said that the complainant was frightened to launch a complaint, hence there was a delay.

According to sources, S Gunasekaran, a resident of Appadurai Nagar 1st Street in Koodal Nagar of Madurai was at home on 27 December along with his family members.

While so, a gang of five including a woman, gained entry to the house by opening the backside door posing them as police personnel with arms.

The gang had told that they wanted to raid the house to check whether Gunasekaran had stocked any banned products in the house.

During the bogus raid, the miscreants had taken 170 sovereign gold jewellery and cash to the tune of Rs.2.8 lakh.

When Gunasekaran questioned, he was threatened at gunpoint.

The miscreants also learnt that he had cash in his bank account and took him in his car to the bank to withdraw the money. However, due to first phase of election, the bank was shut down on the day.

Later, the gang abandoned him at Othakadai and escaped from the spot.

Following the incident, the man approached the Koodal Pudur police on January 3 and the police registered case and initiated an investigation.

