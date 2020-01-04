Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET impersonation: Madras HC denies bail plea to suspect

Published: 04th January 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:12 AM

Representative image | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a bail petition filed by a Dharmapuri insurance agent, arrested in connection with NEET impersonation scam.

Petitioner M Arumugam said that the Theni CB-CID police arrested him on December 8 last year, suspecting his involvement in the scam, merely as he had been in contact with Rashid, one of the main accused in the case. He claimed that he had been speaking to Rashid only because the latter had taken an insurance policy from him. Also pointing out that some of the co-accused in the case have been released on bail, he prayed the court to extend the same relief to him.

When the case came for hearing on Friday before Justice G R Swaminathan, the government advocate contended that the main accused in the case is yet to be secured and Arumugam was found to be in frequent contact with the main accused. He pointed out that the investigation is still pending. Recording the submissions, the judge denied bail to Arumugam.

TAGS
NEET impersonation Madras High Court
