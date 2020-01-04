No fuel for govt cars, Puducherry minister takes public bus

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: No State car or ministerial paraphernalia, agriculture minister R Kamalakannan took the bus from Karaikal to Puducherry on Friday to attend the Cabinet meeting. It wasn’t part of any austerity drive by the government, but because the cooperative petrol pump on ECR refused diesel for his official car on Thursday night.

With government departments delaying payments, Amudhasurabhi, the cooperative running petrol pumps, departmental stores, and liquor shops in the UT, started refusing fuel for government vehicles from December 30. M Jothiraju, MD of Amudhasurabhi, says payments worth Rs 2.5 crore is pending for petrol pumps and Rs 5.3 crore for departmental stores.

This has put the Department of Health in a fix, for it has to find a fuel source to keep its ambulances running. This, despite the department having no pending dues with the pumps. Health Secretary Prashant Kumar Panda and Deputy Director of Public Health G Ragunathan called on the Health Minister to resolve the problem. The Minister has promised to give Rs 3 lakh from his pocket to resolve the issue for the time being.

Kamalakannan was scheduled to travel from Karaikal to Puducherry on Friday. But, when his car was refused fuel at a bunk at Lawspet, his office tried to contact the MD and another senior official of the cooperative. However, they had switched off their phones, sources said.

The minister then took the 12.45 pm PRTC bus and reached Puducherry by 3.45 pm. He then rode a scooter, brought to the bus stand by his attendant, and reached his residence. Speaking to Express over phone from the bus, Kamalakannan said it is a ‘routine problem’ caused by a chain of issues.

Later in the evening, the issue was resolved following the intervention of the Chief Minister. Sources say the government has assured to settle the dues by January 20. Sources added that around 240 employees have not received salaries as the government departments are yet to settle their accounts.

The cooperative is also in trouble as it borrowed more than Rs 30 crore from Puducherry Power Corporation to provide free mixers and grinders to people in the last NR Congress government. However, it is yet to repay it. Welfare and Cooperative Minister M Kandasamy, when asked to respond, blamed the previous NR Congress government and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for stopping grants.

On Friday, teachers heaved a sigh of relief after the department declared that schools will be reopened on Monday, said sources.