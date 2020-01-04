Home States Tamil Nadu

SEC’s reply sought on DMK’s plea for CCTV footage

Madras HC

Madras HC building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission to file a detailed and comprehensive response to DMK’s plea to produce the CCTV footage of counting centres to prove irregularities in counting in Salem and Karur districts, by January 20.

Justice M Sathyanarayanan passed the interim order on DMK’s plea to declare the election results wherever counting had been completed.

In the petition, DMK’s RS Bharathi said the election authorities are deliberately delaying declaration of results of rural local body polls in areas where DMK got more votes.

Senior counsel NR Elango for DMK wanted the court to direct the election officials to conduct recounting of votes polled in Salem and Karur.

State Election Commission, represented by ARL Sundaresan submitted that “Such relief can be sought only through an election petition and entertaining such reliefs in the present petition has been prohibited by the Constitution.” He said election officers are following the due procedure and that the petitioner has made baseless allegations.

The judge asked as to why the commission not produce a few samples of CCTV footages to verify the veracity of the allegations. Sundaresan submitted that the commission may be permitted to first file its response to the additional averments made by the petitioner. If needed, the court may order for producing the footages.

