Suicide threat to demand for re-voting in Perambalur

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Panchayat president candidate in Allinagaram village of Perambalur tried to douse himself with kerosene demanding re-counting of votes. Palanivel (36) from Thondapadi village alleged that the votes were ‘wrongly’ counted and staged a protest on Perambalur-Ariyalur road. Maruthamuthu (45) from Mela Hussian village was announced as the victor and the votes were counted at Padalur Government Higher Secondary School.