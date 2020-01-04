Tamil Nadu local body election results: Congress, DMK go alone, lose district panchayat

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Dispute over sharing of seats in West district has led to Congress and DMK losing the district panchayat.

In the West district, the Congress contested all the 6 district panchayat wards alone and won in five (wards 1,2, 4, 6 and 7). The party lost only one seat it contested in the West district, and that seat was won by BJP.

DMK and its ally CPM have not won a district panchayat ward in the West district. In the 5 panchayat unions in the Western district, Congress won 21 seats, DMK won 11, and CPM got 6 and CPI 1.

Though Congress, DMK and CPM formed an alliance and contested in 4 district panchayat wards in Kanniyakumari East district, the alliance lost all the 4 seats. In the end, Congress and DMK alliance parties lost the Kanniyakumari district panchayat.

Congress party's Kanniyakumari West district president S Rajesh Kumar said that they had asked DMK three sitting seats during alliance talks but the seats were not given to them. "So, we were forced to contest the local body election alone in the Western district," he said.

He noted that the Congress party lost the district panchayat ward - 5 to BJP by a margin of less than 300 votes. "If Congress and DMK had fought the election together, our alliance would have won the seat and we could have captured the district panchayat. Besides, our alliance would capture all the 5 panchayat unions," the Congress district president added.

A DMK functionary from Kanniyakumari West said that the party and its alliance would have won in all the six panchayat wards and most wards of the 5 panchayat unions in the west district if they had formed an alliance.