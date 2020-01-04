Tamil Nadu local body election results: PMK cadre shocked by loss in bastion

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The results have come as a huge disappointment for the rank and file of Paataali

Makkal Katchi (PMK) as the party performance was way below their expectations. Several office bearers expressed shock that the party, which joined hands with AIADMK, did not score significant victories in the Vanniyar dominated northern districts.

Given the fact that PMK, AIADMK and DMDK enjoy big support in rural pockets, PMK cadre were confident of a thumping victory. The results left them crestfallen as they could not secure a majority in some panchayat unions in their home turf.

Jayankondam and Andimadam panchayat unions in Ariyalur were for long considered to be PMK’s bastion. But the ruling coalition fell short of majority here. The late J Guru, who was the senior Ramadoss’ confidante was from the region. K Vaithi, PMK’s deputy general secretary, also lost in Andimadam.

In neighbouring Cuddalore district, the combination of PMK, DMDK and AIADMK should

have worked well as all the three have a strong base in the district.

DMDK chief Vijayakant was first elected to the Assembly from Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore in 2006. However, in total district panchayat councillor posts of 29 in Cuddalore, AIADMK alliance bagged 15 seats and DMK alliance came close with 14 seats.

The PMK coalition took a drubbing in Thiruvannamalai and Nagapattinam districts, where there are significant Vanniyars. A former PMK district secretary, requesting anonymity, said “Despite the strong alliance, we could not garner support even in Vanniyar dominated areas. This is because there is no cordial relationship between the PMK and AIADMK cadre at the grassroots level.”

The cadre are confused if the party would be on its own or play second fiddle. “Only recently, PMK leader Anbumani said he wanted to capture the power and expressed desire to become the Chief Minister. If he talks like this being in the alliance of the ruling party, that would definitely confuse the cadre. Moreover, the alliance with the BJP is also misgiving,” the former office-bearer explained.

A senior PMK functionary summed up the predicament, “Anbumani does not give a clear idea as to where he is steering the party. The cadre are perplexed without knowing what the goal is. How many times can we approach people for votes with caste and community as the base. If it failed to work in rural areas,

how will it work in urban areas where elections are scheduled shortly.”