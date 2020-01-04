Home States Tamil Nadu

TN rural body polls: DMK on top in Tiruvallur

In Sholavaram, a candidate lost by 18 votes after which he protested. Later, officials agreed to count again.

Published: 04th January 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK-led alliance swept the local body polls in Tiruvallur winning 18 district panchayat councillor seats, out of 24. AIADMK won five and others one. Meanwhile, out of 230 panchayat union ward member posts in 14 unions, DMK-led alliance won 108 while AIADMK alliace won 91 and independents 31.

However, AIADMK secured majority in seven of the 14 panchayat unions. Despite having won 17 more panchayat union ward member seats, DMK secured majority in only seven panchayat unions. Hence, it is expected the AIADMK will win in seven of the 14 panchayat union chairman posts for which indirect elections will be conducted on January 11.

DMK won majority of the union ward member posts in Puzhal, Villlivakkam, Sholavaram, Minjur, Gummudipoondi, Tiruvallur and Poonamallee. AIADMK won majority in Thiruvalangadu, Tiruttani, Pallipet, RK Pet, Poondi, Kadambathur and Ellapuram.

While DMK individually won 98 panchayat union councillor seats, AIADMK won 66 and its ally Pattali Makkal Katchi 18 seats.  Bharatiya Janata Party won two seats one each in Poondi and Sholvaram. Congress won seven seats and MDMK, CPI, and CPI(M) won one seat each.

Actor-turned-politician Vijaykanth’s DMDK won five panchayat union ward member posts. It took two days for the State election commission to count the votes in Tiruvallur and announce the results. Even on Friday, results were delayed in some panchayat unions like Sholavaram and Villivakkam where re-polling was happening late in the evening.

In Sholavaram, a candidate lost by 18 votes after which he protested. Later, officials agreed to count again. But, he lost again. No major violence was reported in any of the counting centres across Tiruvallur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruvallur DMK Tamil Nadu rural local body polls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp