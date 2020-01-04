TN rural body polls: DMK on top in Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK-led alliance swept the local body polls in Tiruvallur winning 18 district panchayat councillor seats, out of 24. AIADMK won five and others one. Meanwhile, out of 230 panchayat union ward member posts in 14 unions, DMK-led alliance won 108 while AIADMK alliace won 91 and independents 31.

However, AIADMK secured majority in seven of the 14 panchayat unions. Despite having won 17 more panchayat union ward member seats, DMK secured majority in only seven panchayat unions. Hence, it is expected the AIADMK will win in seven of the 14 panchayat union chairman posts for which indirect elections will be conducted on January 11.

DMK won majority of the union ward member posts in Puzhal, Villlivakkam, Sholavaram, Minjur, Gummudipoondi, Tiruvallur and Poonamallee. AIADMK won majority in Thiruvalangadu, Tiruttani, Pallipet, RK Pet, Poondi, Kadambathur and Ellapuram.

While DMK individually won 98 panchayat union councillor seats, AIADMK won 66 and its ally Pattali Makkal Katchi 18 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won two seats one each in Poondi and Sholvaram. Congress won seven seats and MDMK, CPI, and CPI(M) won one seat each.

Actor-turned-politician Vijaykanth’s DMDK won five panchayat union ward member posts. It took two days for the State election commission to count the votes in Tiruvallur and announce the results. Even on Friday, results were delayed in some panchayat unions like Sholavaram and Villivakkam where re-polling was happening late in the evening.

In Sholavaram, a candidate lost by 18 votes after which he protested. Later, officials agreed to count again. But, he lost again. No major violence was reported in any of the counting centres across Tiruvallur.