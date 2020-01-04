Home States Tamil Nadu

TN rural local body elections: AIADMK retains the west

In Krishnagiri and The Nilgiris, it was the DMK that emerged victorious by winning majority of ward member posts there.

Published: 04th January 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the DMK dominated the rural local body elections by winning more number of posts across the State than its chief rival AIADMK, the Western region continues to be the fortress of the two leaves party.

Except in The Nilgiris and Krishnagiri, where DMK overpowered AIADMK, the ruling party showed its dominance in the western region by winning major posts in district panchayats and majority of the panchayat unions. When it comes to the district panchayats, the AIADMK captured Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts. The party has won 10 out of 17 district panchayat ward members in Coimbatore while the DMK won five. In Tirupur, the ruling party won 13 out of 17 posts (DMK won three), 12 out of 19 in Erode (DMK bagged four), 18 out of 29 in Salem (DMK got five) and 15 out of 17 in Namakkal, where the DMK took four posts for itself.

In Krishnagiri and The Nilgiris, it was the DMK that emerged victorious by winning majority of ward member posts there. The DMK won 12 out of 23 district panchayat ward member posts in Krishnaigri (AIADMK took seven) and four out of six in The Nilgiris (AIADMK won one post).

In the case of Dharmapuri, where the counting and declaration of results progressed slowly, the AIADMK alliance has won in 10 posts out of the 18. The AIADMK won six posts, the PMK three and DMDK one, while the DMK won eight ward member posts. A similar trend was witnessed in the case of election to the panchayat union ward member posts as well. The AIADMK has won nine out of the 12 panchayat unions in Coimbatore, six out of the 13 panchayat unions in Tirupur, six out of the 14 in Erode, 14 out of the 20 in Salem, 10 out of 15 posts in Namakkal and seven out of 10 in Dharmapuri districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rural local body elections Tamil Nadu AIADMK
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp