TN rural local body elections: Meet Anusiya, Nagai’s youngest winner

A resident of Palaiyur village near Nagapattinam and DMK candidate, she stood for elections for the first time and won by a margin of 390 votes.

Published: 04th January 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 05:26 AM

V Anusiya was elected as union councillor from Perukadambur panchayat | express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: V Anusiya (23), a female MCA graduate, became the youngest winner in Nagapattinam district in the local body elections. She is now union councillor from Perukadambur panchayat. She succeeds her father, who earlier held the post from 2011 to 2016.

A resident of Palaiyur village near Nagapattinam and DMK candidate, she stood for elections for the first time and won by a margin of 390 votes. She said, “I never thought I would become a politician until a couple of years ago. I am happy I made it, especially as a woman.  I want to work for our people and help with development in the areas and grow further as a politician.”

Her father R Venugopal was more than happy to make way for his daughter as soon as she expressed her desire to contest polls. Anusiya completed her MCA from EGS Pillay Engineering College in 2018. She worked as a computer operator in a shop for a year. Venugopal, a 25-year DMK veteran, said, “I was slightly concerned my daughter would not make it. I am now glad she was successful in the election. I wish for her to make large strides in politics and that she reaches higher positions.”

In another victory for youth, diploma holder-cum-fish trader RS Kalidas (28) of Keechankuppam and representing AIADMK won from the Ward 8 near Nagapattinam. Karuppambulam village near Vedaranyam elected its first panchayat president in 33 years. This poll was one of the most highly anticipated in the district. R Subburaman, a 30-year MCA graduate, won by around 1,000 votes in his very first polls. C Sarafoji, a 58-year-old farmer contesting on a CPI ticket was elected district councillor from Nagapattinam. He assured voices of farmers would be heard.

Young & raring to go
V Anusiya (23) has been elected as union councillor from Perukadambur panchayat
Anusiya completed her MCA from EGS Pillay Engineering College in 2018. She worked as a computer operator in a shop for a year
She succeeds her father, who earlier held the post from 2011 to 2016
She contested for the first time in elections
Diploma holder-cum-fish trader RS Kalidas (28) of Keechankuppam is another young winner in the district. He represented AIADMK

