Don’t take part in Jan 8 stir, State govt staff told

Published: 05th January 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has warned its employees that it will take disciplinary action against them if they participate in the all-India stir on January 8 announced by Central trade unions and employees associations.

In a communication to State government departments on Friday, the Chief Secretary said participation of government servants in the stir or demonstration or any other form of agitation affecting normal functioning of government service is in violation of conduct rules and the period of absence will be considered as unauthorised.

Urging heads of departments to send a consolidated report on attendance position in various departments across the State up to the lowest level before 10.30 am on that date, the Chief Secretary said any government employee participating in the stir will not be entitled to pay and allowances. Part-time employees and those on consolidated pay will be liable to be discharged from service.

The communication said application of casual leave or any other leave, other than medical leave,  will not be entertained. This comes after 10 Central trade unions on Friday said they will go ahead with their general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ on January 8. 

