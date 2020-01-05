Home States Tamil Nadu

Kiran Bedi reacts: 'Still... listen to it', after receiving flak for fake video on Sun chanting 'Om'

On Saturday, the former police officer shared an audio on the social video platform with the title: ‘NASA recorded the sound of sun. Sun chants OM’. 

PUDUCHERRY: Even as her verbal volley with Puducherry Chief Minister continues unabated, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has attracted fresh attention of social media users with her latest post on Twitter. On Saturday, the former police officer shared an audio on the social video platform with the title: ‘NASA recorded the sound of sun. Sun chants OM’. 

The post soon went viral, with several Twitter users attacking the Lieutenant Governor for posting ‘fake content’. Fact-checking websites claimed that while NASA had indeed recorded the sun’s ‘sonification’ back in 2018, the audio clip shared by Kiran Bedi was not the original one. 

Also, the original audio clip did not have an ‘OM’ chant in it. Responding to the Twitter post, journalism teacher Dilip Mandal quoting the Constitution, wrote: “Fundamental Duties (Article 51A): IT shall be the duty of every citizen of India to develop scientific temper, humanism, and spirit of inquiry and reform.”  Responding to the flak, Bedi later posted: “The NASA factor may be fake, but vibrations one get by listening to it are not fake.” Later, in a message to journalists on WhatsApp, she said: “It relaxes you and enhances you. Listen to it. Even if it is fake...” 

Fake content
Fact-checking websites claimed that while NASA had indeed recorded the sun’s ‘sonification’ back in 2018, the audio clip shared by Kiran Bedi was not the original one. 

