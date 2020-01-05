Rural polls: Two candidates certified as president of same panchayat in Sivaganga?

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It’s like fitting two swords in one sheath. Two women from Sankarapuram village in Sivaganga have come forward claiming they are the actual winner of the panchayat president election conducted recently. It is alleged that both of them were given winning certificates for the same post by the Election Officer.

Taking up the matter on an urgent basis on Saturday, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court refrained Priyadharshini from taking over as the panchayat president as another contestant, Devi filed a petition claiming she is the real winner.

Devi submitted on January 2 that after counting 11,906 votes, the Election Officer of Sakkottai union declared her the winner, saying she had secured 5,871 votes. Devi was given ‘Form 25’ declaring her president of the village panchayat.

Priyadarshini, who had secured 5,809 votes, submitted a petition to Collector Jayakanthan and Election Observer Karunakaran demanding a recount of votes, alleging that there was difference in the total number of votes polled and the votes counted. The officials ordered for a recount at 10 pm. Early on January 3, the Election Officer declared that Priyadharshini had won with a margin of 63 votes and issued her another ‘Form 25’.

Contending that the Election Officer acted with malafide intention, the petitioner sought a direction from the court to refrain Priyadarshini from taking charge. The bench passed an interim order refraining Priyadharshini from taking oath and ordered a notice to the State Election Commission.

‘Urban local body polls will be announced soon’

Chennai: SEC R Palaniswamy on Saturday said elections for urban local bodies - municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats - will be announced soon. When asked about complaints regarding irregularities during counting for rural local body polls, he said elections were held in a fair manner more than ever before.