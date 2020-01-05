Home States Tamil Nadu

Rural polls: Two candidates certified as president of same panchayat in Sivaganga?

It is alleged that both of them were given winning certificates for the same post by the Election Officer. 

Published: 05th January 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It’s like fitting two swords in one sheath. Two women from Sankarapuram village in Sivaganga have come forward claiming they are the actual winner of the panchayat president election conducted recently. It is alleged that both of them were given winning certificates for the same post by the Election Officer. 

Taking up the matter on an urgent basis on Saturday, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court refrained Priyadharshini from taking over as the panchayat president as another contestant, Devi filed a petition claiming she is the real winner. 

Devi submitted on January 2 that after counting 11,906 votes, the Election Officer of Sakkottai union declared her the winner, saying she had secured 5,871 votes. Devi was given ‘Form 25’ declaring her president of the village panchayat. 

Priyadarshini, who had secured 5,809 votes, submitted a petition to  Collector Jayakanthan and Election Observer Karunakaran demanding a recount of votes, alleging that there was difference in the total number of votes polled and the votes counted. The officials ordered for a recount at 10 pm. Early on January 3, the Election Officer declared that Priyadharshini had won with a margin of 63 votes and issued her another ‘Form 25’.

Contending that the Election Officer acted with malafide intention, the petitioner sought a direction from the court to refrain Priyadarshini from taking charge. The bench passed an interim order refraining Priyadharshini from taking oath and ordered a notice to the State Election Commission.

‘Urban local body polls will be announced soon’
Chennai: SEC R Palaniswamy on Saturday said elections for urban local bodies - municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats - will be announced soon. When asked about complaints regarding irregularities during counting for rural local body polls, he said elections were held in a fair manner more than ever before. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sivaganga
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp