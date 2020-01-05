Seeman to name NTK candidates for 2021 polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the rout in the just-concluded elections to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), NTK leader Seeman on Saturday announced that his party would name the candidates for 2021 Assembly elections by the end of this month so that they can meet the people for the next year-and-a-half ahead of polls. Talking to reporters ahead of the party general council meeting here, he said, “We will give equal importance to women in 2021 elections too, by fielding 117 women and 117 men.”

Responding to a question, he said “The RLB election results are not a setback for us. It should be looked at the number of votes we got in Lok Sabha elections and whether we have improved on it in this elections.”