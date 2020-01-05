By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), for the first time, will be organising a special tour to Alanganallur Jallikattu venue on January 17. Speaking to TNIE, an official from TTDC said that they have planned a three day tour programme to Madurai as part of their annual promotional activity. The special buses of TTDC will leave Chennai on January 16. After breakfast in Hotel Tamil Nadu, the tourists would be taken to the venue of Alanganallur Jallikattu on January 17.

Separate seating arrangements will be made available at the gallery.

The following day, guided by licensed tourist guides, the tourists would be taken to various destinations including Meenakshi Amman Temple, Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal, Alagar Kovil and Gandhi Museum.

“Accommodations have been arranged at Hotel Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that AC rooms will be charged `4,500. The bookings have already commenced and can be made at http://www.ttdconline.com/