Youth arrested for sexual assault, murder of minor girl

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Days after the body of a minor girl was recovered from Manikandam, the police on Saturday arrested a youngster from the same locality on charges of having sexually assaulted and murdered her. The incident is suspected to have happened on the New Year’s eve. The police found the girl’s body in an isolated area near Nagamangalam on Thursday.

There were marks on her body indicating that she was beaten and strangulated. A special team was formed to investigate the case, which identified the victim as a 16-year-old student of a nearby school. They found the girl was missing since December 31, and her parents had filed a police complaint.

The team later found out that she was last seen with 21-year-old S Mathikumar of the same locality. He was taken into custody for probe. On Friday, he is alleged to have confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the girl.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl from her home and took her to the isolated spot. When the girl kept crying for help, he hit her with a log. Later, he strangulated her to death. He has been booked under Section 366 and 302 for kidnap and murder, and also under the POCSO Act.