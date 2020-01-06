18 arrested in Thanjavur for locking stores run by people of 'other states'

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Police arrested 18 members of the Tamizh Desiya Katchi for allegedly locking down commercial establishments run by people from other states in Thanjavur and Pattukkottai.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, a sweets and savories shop at RR Nagar near the New Bus stand, a hotel, and two granite tiles sales depot at the new bus stand were found locked. Also, the posters by the party pasted on the shops demanded North Indians to get out of Tamil Nadu. It alleged that due to the influx of people from other states, the locals were deprived of job opportunities.

Similarly in Pattukkottai town, five shops located on the stretch from Thalayari street to Aranthangi mukkam which were run by people from other states (particularly from Rajasthan) were found locked and posters pasted.

Following these incidents, members of Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai, led by State-Vice President Punniyamurthy and the affected shop owners, lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Medical College Police. Based on it, the police registered cases and arrested five persons - R Tamil Nesan (46) State President of Tamil Desiya Katchi, I Senthilkumar (37) of Nanthavanapatti, L Kumar (35) of Budalur, A Premkumar (22) of Sengippatti and P Sabapathy (26) of Orathanadu.

The police arrested 13 more people, including D Karthikeyan (32) of Pappanadu, district in-charge of Tamil Desiya Katchi. All the suspects were booked under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(1)(a)(promotes or attempts to promote disharmony on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony) of the Indian Penal code.