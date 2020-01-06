Home States Tamil Nadu

18 arrested in Thanjavur for locking stores run by people of 'other states'

According to sources, on Sunday morning, a sweets and savories shop at RR Nagar near the New Bus stand, a hotel, and two granite tiles sales depot at the new bus stand were found locked.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

The Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, popularly known as the Big Temple, stands tall, magnificent and resplendent on the night of the Maha Shivaratri on Friday (M K Ashok Kumar | EPS)

Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur. Image used for representative purpose. (M K Ashok Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Police arrested 18 members of the Tamizh Desiya Katchi for allegedly locking down commercial establishments run by people from other states in Thanjavur and Pattukkottai. 

According to sources, on Sunday morning, a sweets and savories shop at RR Nagar near the New Bus stand, a hotel, and two granite tiles sales depot at the new bus stand were found locked. Also, the posters by the party pasted on the shops demanded North Indians to get out of Tamil Nadu. It alleged that due to the influx of people from other states, the locals were deprived of job opportunities.

Similarly in Pattukkottai town, five shops located on the stretch from Thalayari street to Aranthangi mukkam which were run by people from other states (particularly from Rajasthan) were found locked and posters pasted. 

Following these incidents, members of Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai, led by State-Vice President Punniyamurthy and the affected shop owners, lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Medical College Police. Based on it, the police registered cases and arrested five persons - R Tamil Nesan (46) State President of Tamil Desiya Katchi,  I Senthilkumar (37) of Nanthavanapatti, L Kumar (35) of Budalur, A Premkumar (22) of Sengippatti and P Sabapathy (26) of Orathanadu. 

The police arrested 13 more people, including D Karthikeyan (32) of Pappanadu, district in-charge of Tamil Desiya Katchi. All the suspects were booked under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(1)(a)(promotes or attempts to promote disharmony on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony) of the Indian Penal code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanjavur
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp