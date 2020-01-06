Heart patients run mini-marathon in Vellore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 20 patients who suffered heart attack and underwent angioplasty procedure, participated in the mini-marathon here on Sunday to wipe out fears that they may suffer another heart attack if they run.

The marathon was organised by Cardiology Department of Christian Medical College, Vellore, headed by Oomen George. Nine patients participated in the 21-km category and 18 in 10-km category.

“We have developed a cardiac rehabilitation programme in the department where we provide exercise programme. The programme, helps improve fitness level of patients and qualifies them to run marathons,” said B Muralidhar, college’s Post Graduate Registrar.