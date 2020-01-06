Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court closes HCP of woman alleging illegal custody of her son by Nithyananda

Alleging that Nithyananda had changed her son's mind, the woman prayed for a direction to the Police to produce her son before the court.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 10:45 PM

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Monday closed a habeas corpus petition by a woman claiming that her 39-year old dentist son was under the illegal custody of self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda.

When the matter came up for hearing before justices R Subbaiah and R Pongiappan, the petitioner's son himself appeared in the court and told the judges that he was leading an independent life of his own.

Habeas corpus petition is filed in case of apprehension of illegal detention of someone and seeks a direction to the police to produce the person in the court.

The petitioner hailing from Erode had submitted her son was unmarried and become a disciple of Nithyananda after he went to Bengaluru to set up a dental clinic in 2003.

He started staying in the "Dhyanapeetam" founded by Nithyananda and 'forgot' his parents.

With great difficulty, they brought him back to Erode but he again went to the Dhyanapeetam within six months.

Recently when she attempted to meet him after reports of alleged assault and 'mysterious' death of some people in the ashram, she could not get in touch with him, the petitioner said.

Alleging that Nithyananda had changed her son's mind, she prayed for a direction to the Police to produce her son before the court.

Her son appeared in person and said he was leading an independent life without being influenced by anyone and he was not under any illegal custody of Nithyananda.

Recording his statement, the bench ruled that he was not under illegal custody and closed the petition.

TAGS
Nithyananda Swami Nithyananda Godman Nithyananda Madras High Court
