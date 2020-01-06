No special screening of Rajinikanth's ‘Darbar’ in Krishnagiri?

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The owners of ten theatres in Krishnagiri and Kaveripattinam have decided not to screen special shows for fans when a new movie is released.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar told media persons that the theatre owners had met him a few days ago and requested him to hold discussions with representative of fan clubs of various stars.

“Special shows will be allowed only during the time of festivals, that too, with proper permission from the government or from the representatives concerned,” he said.

Last October, special fan show of Vijay starrer ‘Bigil’ was not screened. The fans went on a rampage in the town, vandalising public properties.

“Over 50 fans of actor Vijay were arrested. The total loss was estimated to be around `1 lakh,” Kumar added.

The theatre owners approached the police to stop such untoward incidents during the release of Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar on Thursday.

