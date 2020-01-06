Home States Tamil Nadu

Olive Ridley nesting season has a late start at Nagai, 80 eggs collected

Experts say that the arrival of turtles has been delayed this year and the nesting season commenced late compared to the previous year.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Young Olive Ridleys burrowing out of their hatching spot towards the sea.

Young Olive Ridleys burrowing out of their hatching spot towards the sea (Shamim Qureshy| EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles has begun in the district. At least 80 eggs have been collected in the last week and kept in a hatchery in Arukatuthurai. 

"We have started collecting eggs as soon as we get reports of laying. We hope collection of more number of eggs," said S Kalanithi, District Forest Ranger of Nagapattinam. Nagapattinam has the longest coastal length in the State, running up to over 187 kilometres, and is expected to top in the release of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings. 

Experts say that the arrival of turtles has been delayed this year and the nesting season commenced late compared to the previous year. The arrival is usually seen as early as November.

The delay has been attributed to a change in climatic conditions - continuous downpour and natural disasters over the years. The district saw one of the longest rainy seasons in 2019 after Gaja Cyclone last year. 

"The beauty of Olive Ridley turtles is that they come to lay eggs in the places where they were born several years ago. However, their arrival often gets delayed by environmental and climatic factors and they are made to wait until they find the right temperature for its arrival," said A Velvizhi, Head of MSSRF 'Fish for All' - Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar. 

Five more hatcheries were newly built this year in Kodiyakarai, Arkatuthurai, Vizhunthamavadi, Kameshwaram, and Samanthampettai. This is in addition to the existing three hatcheries in Pazhaiyar, Vanagiri, and Kottaimedu. 

Protection of eggs from human interferences, safeguarding from predatory animals, and conserving them continues to remain a challenge. It is to recall that at least 150 turtles were beached in Samanthampettai, Akkaraipettai, and Nagore shores in two months during the previous year's nesting season and most of them were caught in trawl nets or hit by propellers of mechanized boats. 

"The forest and fisheries department must ensure that fishers do not fish within five nautical miles nor use ray nets (Thirukkai Valai). They can use Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) in the trawl nets to help the turtles escape the nets," said Dr Supraja Dharini, Coordinator of Tree Foundation, which studies Olive Ridley turtles for around 19 years.  

In 2018-19, a total of 25,000 turtle hatchlings were released into the sea in three forest ranges - Sirkazhi range (15,000 hatchlings), Nagapattinam range (4,900 hatchlings), and Vedaranyam range (4,700 hatchlings).
 

Also See: Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supraja Dharini Olive Ridley turtles
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp