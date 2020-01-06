Tamil Nadu government delayed appeal over NEET exam: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK on Sunday criticised the State government for filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against NEET at the eleventh hour.

In a statement, party president MK Stalin said the appeal was filed when only two days were left for submitting applications for NEET. He termed it “a drama to cheat people.”

He said the State government should now at least appoint senior advocates to argue its case and get exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET this year itself.

Speaking at an event in Arivalayam, DMK headquarters here, he lashed out at the media for downplaying the party’s victory in the recent rural local body elections and Lok Sabha polls last year.

Assembly session begins today

This year’s first session of the Assembly will begin on January 6 with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The session is expected to witness debates over issues like outcome of rural local body polls and DMK’s notice against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Other likely issues are, move to bifurcate Anna University, delay in releasing seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and Contract Farming Act.