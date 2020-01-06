Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government school teachers not to join January 8 'no work-no pay' stir

Government and bank employees, teachers and workers from sectors such as steel and railways in the country are to participate.

Published: 06th January 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Many private institutes remove ageing teachers nowadays as young teachers are more attuned to the new technologies used for teaching.

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers from government schools in Tamil Nadu have decided not to participate in the all-India stir on January 8, after government announced that ‘no work no pay’ will be implemented on that date.

Central trade unions have called for the stir and lakhs of employees, particularly those in public sector have decided to participate in it, to protest against amendments to labour law.

The unions have said the government did not involve them in process of reforms.

Government and bank employees, teachers and workers from sectors such as steel and railways in the country are to participate.While government school teachers had initially planned to participate, many have decided to drop out recently.

The main demands of teachers in Tamil Nadu include restoration of old pension scheme, filling of all vacancies and creation of jobs in education sector.

However, through a recent order, the government said it will implement ‘no work no pay’ if employees do not report for work on Wednesday.

Government has further said it will not accept ‘casual leave’ or any other leave, other than medical leave, on that date.

A small segment of teachers, is, however, likely to take part.

Decision after order

Teachers have decided not to take part after the government order. “However, we will submit our representation to government,” PK Ilamaran, TN Government Teachers Association

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government schools No work no pay stir
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp