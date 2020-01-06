Tamil Nadu government school teachers not to join January 8 'no work-no pay' stir

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers from government schools in Tamil Nadu have decided not to participate in the all-India stir on January 8, after government announced that ‘no work no pay’ will be implemented on that date.

Central trade unions have called for the stir and lakhs of employees, particularly those in public sector have decided to participate in it, to protest against amendments to labour law.

The unions have said the government did not involve them in process of reforms.

Government and bank employees, teachers and workers from sectors such as steel and railways in the country are to participate.While government school teachers had initially planned to participate, many have decided to drop out recently.

The main demands of teachers in Tamil Nadu include restoration of old pension scheme, filling of all vacancies and creation of jobs in education sector.

However, through a recent order, the government said it will implement ‘no work no pay’ if employees do not report for work on Wednesday.

Government has further said it will not accept ‘casual leave’ or any other leave, other than medical leave, on that date.

A small segment of teachers, is, however, likely to take part.

Decision after order

Teachers have decided not to take part after the government order. “However, we will submit our representation to government,” PK Ilamaran, TN Government Teachers Association