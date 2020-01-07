Home States Tamil Nadu

51 city entities under scanner for sending  Rs 1k crore abroad

The CBI says of the 24 fictitious firms which made payments to import goods, only 10 made imports, that too in small quantities.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major development, the CBI has booked a whopping 51 entities — including bank officials and other individuals — for allegedly sending black money worth Rs 1,038 crore to Hong Kong in 2014-15.

The FIR,  which was filed on January 3 and accessed by Express, shows that of the 51 current accounts under scanner, 48 were opened in four branches of the Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and State Bank of Mysore (now SBI) in Chennai.

The FIR alleges that these accounts were opened solely for effecting ‘outward remittances’ worth Rs 1,038.34 crore, mostly by city-based residents with connivance of unknown bank officers.  Of the 51 accounts, 24 were used for outward foreign remittances, in US Dollars to the value of Rs 488.39 crore, towards advance payment of imports. The remaining 27 accounts were used to send Rs 549.95 crore towards foreign travel expenses of tourists.    

The CBI says of the 24 fictitious firms which made payments to import goods, only 10 made imports, that too in small quantities. The goods imported and the value of imports did not match with details or invoices submitted by the firms to the banks.

Black money: ED likely to take up case

The probe agency has also alleged that the accused involved in the entire scam were paid commission on the basis of amount transferred, and for the duration for which the accounts remained active. The bank officials were also bribed with cash. Most of the remittances were made in the second half of 2015. Interestingly, while the annual turnover of the firms were shown in lakhs, the amount remitted by these accounts were in crores. The Enforcement Directorate is likely to take up the case soon.

