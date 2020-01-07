Home States Tamil Nadu

Adi Dravidars seek place in Jallikattu committee

The villagers petitioned the Collector T G Vinay at the weekly public grievance-redress meet here on Monday seeking his intervention to fulfil their demands.

MADURAI: Palamedu jallikattu, that heralds the season of bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu on Pongal day, has run into trouble again with people of Adi Dravidar community seeking representation in the committee which organises the sport, scheduled to be held on January 16.

While the village committee used to organise the sport until 1959, the Palamedu Podhu Magalinga Sami Madam Committee, constituting members from all other communities in the village, has been organising the event since 1960.

Of the 15,000 population in Palamedu, 1,000 represent Adi Dravidar community.

Speaking to TNIE, the villagers said that they have been seeking representation since 2009. "People of our community have been taming around ten bulls for jallikattu and we have at least ten tamers from our community. Besides, we have also been contributing donations for conduct of the sport," they said.

Stating that there have been disagreements and subsequent peace meetings convened by the district administration in the past, the villagers said the issue continues to be unresolved. 

"We were denied representation and faced assaults by caste Hindus the following days," they said urging the district administration either to ensure representation in the present committee or State to organise the sport.

In response to the petition, District Collector directed officials concerned to look into the issue.

