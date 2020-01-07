Home States Tamil Nadu

CAA echoes in Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK-led Opposition walks out after demanding resolution

The DMK had days ago submitted a plea with Assembly Secretariat urging that a resolution be taken up on the CAA.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:53 PM

DMK president MK Stalin leads his party MLAs to walkout of Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

DMK president MK Stalin leads his party MLAs to walkout of Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The contentious CAA and the opposition to it resonated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday with the DMK and its allies demanding that a resolution be taken up over the issue and staging a walkout after Speaker P Dhanapal said the matter was under his scrutiny.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has evoked nationwide opposition since it was not in tune with the "unity and integrity" of the country.

He urged that a resolution he had proposed on the issue be taken up.



Stalin had been demanding a resolution in the House against the CAA after the Kerala Assembly adopted it days ago.

The Speaker said Stalin's plea to take up a resolution on CAA was under his consideration and added that an appropriate decision will be taken.

When the proposal for a resolution was under his scrutiny, Stalin cannot get into the nitty-gritty of the issue, he said.

"I will let you know my decision (on allowing the resolution)," the Speaker said.

However, members of the DMK were on their feet urging the Speaker to give his nod for taking up the resolution.

When DMK Deputy leader Duraimurgan sought an assurance from Dhanapal that their proposed resolution will be taken up, the Speaker said he will take a decision on allowing the resolution after scrutinising the matter.

There are rules which have to be looked into as well, he noted.

Stalin said his party was only asking that the resolution be taken up since the "entire country is afire over the issue."

Protest demonstrations and violence were being witnessed against the CAA, he said.

Congress legislature party leader K R Ramasamy and his party MLAs, the lone IUML MLA, KAM Muhammed Abubacker besides ruling party's ally M Tamimun Ansari followed suit.

TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu Citizenship Act
