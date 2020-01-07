CM Palaniswami inaugurates hostels, classrooms and labs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated hostels, school buildings and residential quarters for teachers -- constructed at a total cost of Rs 95.94 crore -- through video conference from the Secretariat. The new structure include a hostel for students of Sainik School at Amaravathi Nagar in Tirupur district, and classrooms, toilets and laboratories in 31 high and HS schools in 16 districts.



He also inaugurated seven police stations, five new buildings for the Police Department, and three buildings for Fire and Rescue Services Department, in various districts, constructed at a total cost of Rs 36.12 crore.

Palaniswami also commenced the issue of appointment orders to 18 librarians and information assistants (Grade II) for Anna Centenary Library at Kotturpuram, to legal heirs of 43 employees of the School Education Department, to 491 junior assistants in TASMAC shops across TN.