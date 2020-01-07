Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami inaugurates hostels, classrooms and labs

The new structure include a hostel for students of Sainik School at Amaravathi Nagar in Tirupur district, and classrooms, toilets and laboratories in 31 high and HS schools in 16 districts.

Published: 07th January 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated hostels, school buildings and residential quarters for teachers -- constructed at a total cost of Rs 95.94 crore -- through video conference from the Secretariat. The new structure include a hostel for students of Sainik School at Amaravathi Nagar in Tirupur district, and classrooms, toilets and laboratories in 31 high and HS schools in 16 districts.

He also inaugurated seven police stations, five new buildings for the Police Department, and three buildings for Fire and Rescue Services Department, in various districts, constructed at a total cost of Rs 36.12 crore.

Palaniswami also commenced the issue of appointment orders to 18 librarians and information assistants (Grade II) for Anna Centenary Library at Kotturpuram, to legal heirs of 43 employees of the School Education Department, to 491 junior assistants in TASMAC shops across TN.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp