Coimbatore cops use memes to stop sharing of child porn content

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the arrest of two persons for sharing child pornography content on social media in Coimbatore, the social media cell of the Coimbatore district police has started to raise awareness through memes in order to ensure that people do not engage in such illegal activities.

"People could get into the issue without knowing the seriousness of it. There is a possibility that they might be unaware about the recent arrests of persons who shared child porn content online. Since memes grab the attention of people easily, they would at least get to know about the issue. That is why we are concentrating on it," said a senior police official.

As of now, officers have posted memes about the arrests. They have also shared them on Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, tagging them as "Child porn arrest".

The official stated that the cell is working towards creating memes with similar content. "We expect that creative content would get a good reach and are planning accordingly," he added.

Sources said there is a social media cell present at eight districts that come under the west zone. The cell present in Coimbatore has a sub-inspector and three more officers handling all the work. The officers, when they happen to come upon potential cases on the matter online, refer it to the police present at designated limits for further investigation.

Further, there are separate WhatsApp groups for each sub-division in the district, said sources, adding that a select number of residents are present in the group as members too.

"Apart from the entertainment factor, we inform people about issues like these that they should be aware of. The social media cell is creating memes that contain the details of the recent arrests. Viewers should take it as a message spreading awareness on the matter," said Superintendent of Police (Coimbatore), Sujith Kumar.