Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore cops use memes to stop sharing of child porn content

Officers have posted memes about the arrests. They have also shared them on Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, tagging them as "Child porn arrest".

Published: 07th January 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the arrest of two persons for sharing child pornography content on social media in Coimbatore, the social media cell of the Coimbatore district police has started to raise awareness through memes in order to ensure that people do not engage in such illegal activities.

"People could get into the issue without knowing the seriousness of it. There is a possibility that they might be unaware about the recent arrests of persons who shared child porn content online. Since memes grab the attention of people easily, they would at least get to know about the issue. That is why we are concentrating on it," said a senior police official.

As of now, officers have posted memes about the arrests. They have also shared them on Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, tagging them as "Child porn arrest".

The official stated that the cell is working towards creating memes with similar content. "We expect that creative content would get a good reach and are planning accordingly," he added.

Sources said there is a social media cell present at eight districts that come under the west zone. The cell present in Coimbatore has a sub-inspector and three more officers handling all the work. The officers, when they happen to come upon potential cases on the matter online, refer it to the police present at designated limits for further investigation.

Further, there are separate WhatsApp groups for each sub-division in the district, said sources, adding that a select number of residents are present in the group as members too.

"Apart from the entertainment factor, we inform people about issues like these that they should be aware of. The social media cell is creating memes that contain the details of the recent arrests. Viewers should take it as a message spreading awareness on the matter," said Superintendent of Police (Coimbatore), Sujith Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child pornography awareness memes
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp