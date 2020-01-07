Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore villagers oppose ‘wrong’ winner assuming panchayat office

Vijayalakshmi expressed her disappointment as she was unable to take charge despite having the winning certificate.

Published: 07th January 2020

Supporters of the losing candidate staged a protest at Kumalankulam panchayat under the panchayat union in Cuddalore on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Two days after the mix-up of names and symbols in an election result, supporters of the “losing” candidate staged a protest at Kumalankulam panchayat under the panchayat union here on Monday. They claimed that the candidate was wrongly announced as a winner.

For the post of panchayat president, R Jayalakshmi claimed that she contested with an auto symbol, while Vijayalakshmi contested with lock and key symbol. Of the total 4,674 votes, 4,139 votes were casted.
Counting officials announced that 2,512 votes went for an auto symbol, while 1,478 votes were secured by lock and key symbol. However, while announcing the results, as per the claims of Jayalakshmi and supporters, the officials announced Vijayalakshmi as a winner.

Following which, Jayalakshmi and her supporters staged a protest at the collectorate, but officials confirmed that they have announced the results as per the form 9 of symbol allocation.

Later, Jayalakshmi filed a plea in the court. However, on Monday Vijayalakshmi tried to take charge despite allegations of mixing up the symbol with the candidate’s name. But, Jayalakshmi and supporters also alleged that Vijayalakshmi’s supporters have stuck posters with auto symbols in the village, which is a violation. Police personnel were deployed to avoid clashes.

Vijayalakshmi expressed her disappointment as she was unable to take charge despite having the winning certificate.

