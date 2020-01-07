Government will protect interests of all citizens, says Guv Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continuing to brew, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday promised the State Assembly that “the Tamil Nadu government will ensure that the interests of all citizens, regardless of religion or creed, are protected.” He also said the State government would urge the Centre to provide dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Tamil Nadu.

Without mentioning the CAA, the governor said, “Tamil Nadu aims to be an inclusive society where the socially deprived sections including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities, Minorities and the Differently Abled, are safe, secure and empowered.”

The governor also assured the House that the government was fully committed to the cause of social justice and would protect the 69% reservation followed in the State.

Delay in disbursal of funds

The governor also underscored the dues pending due to the implementation of the GST. He said in the first year of implementation of GST in 2017-18, instead of distributing 50% of the unallocated IGST in proportion to SGST collection in various States, the Centre had incorrectly appropriated the entire unallocated portion of IGST to the tune of `88,344.22 crore to the Consolidated Fund of India and distributed 42% of this to the States as per the 14th Finance Commission’s devolution formula.

“This resulted in a net loss of `4,073 cr to Tamil Nadu and we are insisting on the immediate release of this amount due to our State. I urge the Centre to settle the dues of Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” he added.

‘Divert Godavari water to Cauvery basin’

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday urged the Centre to divert at least 200 tmc of water from the Godavari river to Cauvery basin as the initial state of the inter-State river water linkage. He also assured that the government, on its part, would pursue interlinking of rivers within the State and would implement the Cauvery-Gundar river linkage project, under which, as the first phase, the Cauvery-South Vellar link would be taken up during the ensuing financial year.

Governor thanks Centre

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday thanked the Centre for not entering into a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in dairy products and having protected the interest of the dairy industry in India, by not entering into the FTA agreement.

DMK, Cong boycott session

Opposition parties like DMK and Congress walked out on the first day of the session over CAA and NRC protests. Even as Governor Banwarilal Purohit began his customary address with greetings for the New Year, Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin interrupted him to voice out against Tamil Nadu adopting the amended Act. After the governor’s attempts to pacify him went in vain, Stalin walked out of the House; he was followed by a few others, including Thamimun Ansari and T T V Dhinakaran.Speaking to reporters later, Stalin stated that his party is boycotting the Assembly over the Citizenship Act and various other issues. He accused the AIADMK of having betrayed the minorities and the Sri Lankan Tamils by supporting CAA and listed out the other grievances.He also claimed that the police and state machinery had acted against the opposition parties during the recent local body elections.

Elections to local bodies in 9 districts soon: Purohit

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday told the State Assembly that the elections in the remaining nine districts and for the Urban Local Bodies would be held shortly. “Grassroots democracy is an inalienable part of TN’s heritage from times immemorial. Elections to RLBs in 27 districts have been successfully completed despite many obstacles. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to democratic decentralization,” he said.

Governor’s address draws mixed reactions

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s address at the State Assembly invoked mixed reactions from the political parties. While the DMK and its allies expressed dissatisfaction, AIADMK’s allies welcomed the address. DMK president MK Stalin said the governor’s address lacked substance. While CPM’s K Balakrishnan, AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran and MDMK’s Vaiko registered dissatisfaction, PMK’s Dr S Ramadoss, TMC(M) president GK Vasan noted appreciation.

Assembly session to go on till Thursday

Chennai: The current Assembly session will go on till Thursday. The decision was taken on Monday by the Business Advisory Committee. As per the schedule, the obituary reference will take place on Tuesday for the deceased former members of the Assembly. On Wednesday, the debate on the Governor’s address will take place. On Thursday, the second supplementary estimate will be held for the year 2019-2020 and tabling and voting on six bills.